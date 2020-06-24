US Envoy Rules Out Moratorium on Deploying Intermediate-Range Missiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles after the United States abandoned a respective treaty with Russia.

"Simply put, it's not going to happen," Billingslea told reporters when asked about a moratorium, then repeated allegations that Russian violations destroyed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.

The United States withdrew from the 1987 INF Treaty in August 2019 after formally suspending its obligations in February and triggering a six-month withdrawal process. Russian officials have repeatedly denied US allegations of violating the pact.