US Envoy Sales To Stress Al-Qaeda Threat At Counter-Terror Summit In Israel - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:50 AM

US Envoy Sales to Stress Al-Qaeda Threat at Counter-Terror Summit in Israel - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Nathan Sales, the US diplomat charged with coordinating counter-terror activities, will emphasize the continued threat posed by the al-Qaeda terror organization (banned in Russia) at a conference in Israel on Thursday, the Department of State said in a media note.

"In his remarks, Ambassador Sales will highlight the ongoing threat that al-Qaeda networks and affiliates pose around the world, and what steps the United States is taking against this terrorist group," the note said on Wednesday.

Sales, the State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism, is visiting Israel September 12 to deliver the keynote address at the closing session of the International Institute for Counterterrorism's annual World Summit, the note said.

