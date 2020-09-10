UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Says Attempt On Afghan Vice President's Life Ploy To Disrupt Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Envoy Says Attempt on Afghan Vice President's Life Ploy to Disrupt Peace Process

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday described an attack against Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh as a desperate attempt to undermine the upcoming inter-Afghan talks.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed and seven others injured in a blast on Kabul's Taimani Square that targeted Saleh, who was not harmed, according to his press office. The attack comes as the Taliban and the Kabul government are expected to begin the intra-Afghan talks leading to a withdrawal of foreign troops and political stabilization after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

"As peace talks near, spoilers are becoming more desperate in their attempt to disrupt this historic opportunity. Today's attack on [Amrullah Saleh's] convoy is the latest example. Luckily, he survived. Tragically, this terrorist attack killed and wounded many bystanders," Khalilzad tweeted.

The envoy went on to say that the peace process is the only option for ending the protracted conflict.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the radical movement was not connected to the explosion. According to him, four people were killed in the attack, and 14 others were injured, including Saleh's guards.

