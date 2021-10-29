US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Friday she did not address the alleged involvement of Russia in Africa, in particular in Mali and the Central African Republic, during her recent trip to the continent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Friday she did not address the alleged involvement of Russia in Africa, in particular in Mali and the Central African Republic, during her recent trip to the continent.

"It did not come up during the trip, but it is an issue which we are working to address in the context of the (UN) Security Council.... diplomatically we are working to address these issues, and trying to address them very quickly. I won't get into the details, but be assured we are working to address these issues," she told journalists at a briefing when asked a relevant question.

A number of European countries, including France and the UK, have recently criticized a private Russian security group's involvement with car and Mali. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Mali asked a private Russian firm to assist in its counterterrorism efforts, after France, which is actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in Mali, announced a troop drawdown. He said the Russian government was not part of the deal.

Meanwhile, CAR Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra also denied having contracts with any Russian private security firms amid rumors of their involvement in the country.