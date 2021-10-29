UrduPoint.com

US Envoy Says Did Not Raise Russia's Alleged Role In Mali, CAR During Africa Trip

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:39 PM

US Envoy Says Did Not Raise Russia's Alleged Role in Mali, CAR During Africa Trip

US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Friday she did not address the alleged involvement of Russia in Africa, in particular in Mali and the Central African Republic, during her recent trip to the continent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Friday she did not address the alleged involvement of Russia in Africa, in particular in Mali and the Central African Republic, during her recent trip to the continent.

"It did not come up during the trip, but it is an issue which we are working to address in the context of the (UN) Security Council.... diplomatically we are working to address these issues, and trying to address them very quickly. I won't get into the details, but be assured we are working to address these issues," she told journalists at a briefing when asked a relevant question.

A number of European countries, including France and the UK, have recently criticized a private Russian security group's involvement with car and Mali. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Mali asked a private Russian firm to assist in its counterterrorism efforts, after France, which is actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in Mali, announced a troop drawdown. He said the Russian government was not part of the deal.

Meanwhile, CAR Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra also denied having contracts with any Russian private security firms amid rumors of their involvement in the country.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister United Nations Russia France Car Mali United Kingdom Central African Republic Government

Recent Stories

Electric fans' export decrease 22% in 3 months

Electric fans' export decrease 22% in 3 months

16 seconds ago
 bud-chip technology for sugarcane cultivation intr ..

Bud-chip technology for sugarcane cultivation introduced

19 seconds ago
 PTA conducts QoS survey to measure quality of CMOs ..

PTA conducts QoS survey to measure quality of CMOs

21 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh greets people of Turkey on Turkish ..

Governor Sindh greets people of Turkey on Turkish National Day

23 seconds ago
 Infant reportedly dies of hunger at grandma house

Infant reportedly dies of hunger at grandma house

7 minutes ago
 Second PATDC to be held at 'Lagos in Nigeria': Ra ..

Second PATDC to be held at 'Lagos in Nigeria': Razak Dawood

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.