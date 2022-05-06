US Envoy Says Has Rare Contacts With Russian Foreign Ministry Amid Diminished Relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said he has occasional contacts with the Russian Foreign Ministry and whatever little contact there has to do with Americans detained in Russia.

"There is barely a contact," Sullivan said on Thursday. "It's not business as usual.

I have contact occasionally with the Foreign Ministry, most particularly about our American citizens who are detained here."

Sullivan noted that despite the significant deterioration in relations between the United States and Russia, ties between the two countries' space agencies, Roscosmos and NASA, continue as they engage in operations of the International Space Station.

"But compared to even six months ago, the level of engagement is greatly, greatly diminished," Sullivan said.