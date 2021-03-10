UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Says No Rush For Deal Before Iran Election

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:38 PM

US envoy says no rush for deal before Iran election

President Joe Biden will not race to renew a nuclear deal with Iran before June elections widely expected to see the rise of a more hardline president in Tehran, a US envoy said in an interview released Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will not race to renew a nuclear deal with Iran before June elections widely expected to see the rise of a more hardline president in Tehran, a US envoy said in an interview released Wednesday.

"We don't intend to base the pace of our discussions on the Iranian elections -- the pace will be determined by how far we can get, consistent with defending US national security interests," Rob Malley, the State Department pointman on Iran, told Axios.

"In other words, we won't rush or slow things because of the Iranian elections." A number of supporters of diplomacy with Iran have called for renewed efforts before the election and the exit of President Hassan Rouhani, who staked his legacy on a 2015 denuclearization agreement that is on life support.

Some experts, however, counter that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ultimately calls the shots in Iran and that a new president would at most change the optics.

Biden has sought to return to the 2015 agreement, which promised Iran sanctions relief but was trashed by former president Donald Trump, who imposed sweeping measures to hurt the Iranian economy and challenge Tehran's regional role.

Iran has so far balked at US overtures for talks, saying that Biden must lift sanctions before Tehran returns to full compliance with the nuclear deal by reversing steps it took to protest Trump's actions.

Related Topics

Election Protest Iran Nuclear Trump Tehran June 2015 Agreement Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Russian mining giant pays $2bn fine for Arctic spi ..

1 minute ago

PCG arrests 13 persons, recovers huge quantity of ..

1 minute ago

E-cigarettes as harmful for your gum as smoking: S ..

1 minute ago

Governor Balochistan directs to complete constant ..

7 minutes ago

Watchdog urges action on press freedom in Bulgaria ..

7 minutes ago

US Ready to Work With Russia, China on Climate Cha ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.