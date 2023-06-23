US Envoy Says Peace in Ukraine Must be Based on UN Charters' Fundamental Principles

All attempts to broker peace in Ukraine must be based on the UN Charter's fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and self-defense, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday

"More than 140 countries have repeatedly voted to condemn Russia's war of choice and more than 140 countries voted to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on United Nations principles. To that, in all efforts to broker peace must be rooted in the UN Charter's most fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inherent rights of self-defense," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US ambassador alleged that Russia has repeatedly showed no interest in genuine peace negotiations.

Russia has said that it has continually pursued a peaceful settlement in Ukraine over the years, including with the Minsk accords, which the leaders of Germany and France later admitted were a tactic to stall for time while arming Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield called on all UN Security Council member states to issue consistent and joint calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the special military operation in Ukraine.