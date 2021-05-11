UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree To Discuss Strategic Stability Issues, Arms Control

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:52 PM

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to maintain dialogue on strategic stability issues, such as arms control and emerging security issues, Ambassador Robert A. Wood, the US permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament, said on Tuesday

"President Biden and President Putin have agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues. We are in the process of preparing for these discussions," Wood said at the Conference on Disarmament Plenary Thematic Debate.

Biden said last week that a tentative meeting between him and Putin was being arranged for June.

The White House has recently announced that Biden invited Putin to meet in a European country. Earlier in May, Biden said that he was hoping to meet with Putin in June. The Kremlin reported that a possible date for the meeting is being discussed.

