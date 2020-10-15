UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Says Taliban Agree To Reduce Afghan Casualties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Taliban have promised US forces to reduce casualties in Afghanistan after a wave of violence raised questions about peace talks, a US envoy said Thursday.

"At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly," Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a deal with the Taliban to pull out US forces, wrote on Twitter.

World

