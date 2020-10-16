UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Says Taliban Agree To Reduce Afghan Casualties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:14 AM

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casualties

Afghanistan's Taliban have promised US forces to reduce attacks and casualties after a major assault on a city raised questions about ongoing peace talks, a US envoy said Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's Taliban have promised US forces to reduce attacks and casualties after a major assault on a city raised questions about ongoing peace talks, a US envoy said Thursday.

"At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly," Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a February 29 deal with the Taliban to pull out US forces, wrote on Twitter.

Khalilzad said that he and General Austin Miller, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, met several times with the Taliban to discuss "strictly adhering" to the terms of the agreement.

"This means reduced numbers of operations," Khalilzad said.

"Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks -- threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters." The Taliban confirmed that their chief negotiator Abdul Hakim met with Khalilzad and Miller over the past few days.

Both sides stressed the importance of the US-Taliban agreement and discussed ways to ensure its "full implementation," the group's Doha spokesman Mohammad Naseem Wardak tweeted.

Under the February deal, the Taliban said they would not attack cities while the US said it would refrain from assaults on the insurgents except to defend the Afghan forces.

Afghan officials accused the Taliban of breaching the agreement with an assault on the city of Lashkar Gar, from which tens of thousands of people have fled in recent days.

The attack prompted the US to call in airstrikes to defend Afghan forces.

Under the February deal, the Taliban agreed not to allow Afghanistan to be used by foreign extremists -- the original reason for the US invasion after the September 11, 2001 attacks -- and halted operations against Western forces.

The Taliban did not promise to end violence against the internationally recognized government in Kabul but said they would discuss a "permanent and comprehensive ceasefire" in peace talks.

Those talks began last month in Doha although there has been little apparent progress, with disputes even on the nature of how to negotiate.

The head of NATO, which leads the Afghanistan operations, said that the alliance was committed to the nation's security and that he had spoken to Khalilzad.

"The Doha talks offer the best chance for peace, but Taliban must keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

With US elections less than a month away, President Donald Trump is trying to make good on his promise to pull back troops from Afghanistan and end America's longest war.

He voiced hope last week at withdrawing all troops by Christmas, speeding up the timeline agreed in Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack NATO Afghanistan Kabul Christmas Twitter Trump Gar Doha Progress Alliance Austin February September All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

30 minutes ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

56 seconds ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

58 seconds ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

6 minutes ago

Rape is wrong but death penalty not the answer: UN ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.