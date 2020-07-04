US Envoy Says Taliban Ready for Compromises With Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The Taliban movement is ready for compromises with Kabul to reach peace, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said Friday.

According to Khalilzad, he and CEO at US International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler held several meetings in Doha. At a meeting with the Qatar Fund For Development and the Qatar Investment Authority, the possibility for joint investment in Afghanistan was discussed.

"In follow on mtg w/ the Taliban, we underscored the econ development oppts that will follow a sustainable peace.

We agreed developing plans in support of peace can never start too early, assuming the 2 sides can overcome final hurdles on the path to intra-Afghan negotiations," Khalilzad said on Twitter.

"Mullah Baradar and his team were engaged and the Taliban recognize all Afghans will have to make compromises in order to draw in the required investment in Afghanistan's future," the US envoy said.