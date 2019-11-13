US Envoy Says Trump Asked State Dept. Official About Ukraine 'Investigations'

(@FahadShabbir)

Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor told House impeachment investigators on Wednesday that a member of his staff heard US President Donald Trump ask in a phone call with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in late July about the investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden following a meeting with aide to the Ukrainian president Andrey Yermak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor told House impeachment investigators on Wednesday that a member of his staff heard US President Donald Trump ask in a phone call with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in late July about the investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden following a meeting with aide to the Ukrainian president Andrey Yermak.

"Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26... This member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland," Taylor said. "Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak. Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kiev. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations.'"

Taylor said Sondland said in response to Trump that the Ukrainian authorities were ready to move forward.

In addition, Taylor said the member of his staff asked Sondland what Trump thought about Ukraine, which he responded that the US president cares more about the investigations of the Bidens.

Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian affairs George Kent are testifying on Wednesday as part of the first public hearings of the House impeachment inquiry of Trump.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused the power of office by allegedly pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump released the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy, said the conversation was "perfect" and characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.