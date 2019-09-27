UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Says Unable To Confirm Published Names On Syrian Constitutional Committee 'True'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

US Envoy Says Unable to Confirm Published Names on Syrian Constitutional Committee 'True'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, told Sputnik he cannot confirm that the Names in the list of the Syrian Constitutional Committee members, which has been published, are accurate.

"I know who the 150 names are in fact I think people have already published that ... people have been publicizing names, I just cannot confirm that those are the true names," Jeffrey said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Syria

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

6 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

7 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

8 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

8 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

8 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.