US Envoy Says Unable to Confirm Published Names on Syrian Constitutional Committee 'True'

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US Special Envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, told Sputnik he cannot confirm that the Names in the list of the Syrian Constitutional Committee members, which has been published, are accurate.

"I know who the 150 names are in fact I think people have already published that ... people have been publicizing names, I just cannot confirm that those are the true names," Jeffrey said on Thursday.