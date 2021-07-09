UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Says UNSC Syria Resolution Adoption An Important Moment In Relations With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:25 PM

Washington views the unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council resolution extending for up to 12 months cross-border humanitarian deliveries into northwestern Syria as an important moment in relations with Russia, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Washington views the unanimous adoption of the UN Security Council resolution extending for up to 12 months cross-border humanitarian deliveries into northwestern Syria as an important moment in relations with Russia, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, all the 15 member states of the Security Council voted in support of the resolution produced jointly by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland.

"I certainly see it is an important moment in our relationship, and it shows that what we can do with the Russians if we work with them diplomatically on common goals," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"And I look forward to looking for other opportunities to work with the Russians on issues of common interest to our two governments."

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia also described the adoption of the resolution as a turning point in US-Russia relations.

"We hope that it might be the turning point,... hopefully, broadly, that demonstrates that we can cooperate when there is a willingness," Nebenzia said.

