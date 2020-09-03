US Envoy Says White House Looking at Measures to Bring China Into Arms Control Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that he met with White House officials to discuss measures to bring China to the negotiating table on nuclear arms control.

"Always good to visit [White House Economic Adviser] Peter Navarro and Deputy Assistant to the President Ryan Tully at the White House to discuss measures to bring Communist China to the negotiating table on nuclear arms," Billingslea said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Last month, Billingslea said the Trump administration had dropped its demand for China to join its arms control negotiations with Russia. The administration is focused on securing a political agreement with Russia and then urging China to join the talks and subsequently a reaching an arms control agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Billinglsea met in Vienna last month to discuss the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which limits both countries' nuclear weapon stockpiles but is set to expire in February.

The US Defense Department released a report earlier that estimated China's stockpile of nuclear warheads in the "low 200s," a fraction of US and Russian arsenals. However, the report said the US military believes China will double that number over the next ten years.