UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Says White House Looking At Measures To Bring China Into Arms Control Talks

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Envoy Says White House Looking at Measures to Bring China Into Arms Control Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that he met with White House officials to discuss measures to bring China to the negotiating table on nuclear arms control.

"Always good to visit [White House Economic Adviser] Peter Navarro and Deputy Assistant to the President Ryan Tully at the White House to discuss measures to bring Communist China to the negotiating table on nuclear arms," Billingslea said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Last month, Billingslea said the Trump administration had dropped its demand for China to join its arms control negotiations with Russia. The administration is focused on securing a political agreement with Russia and then urging China to join the talks and subsequently a reaching an arms control agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Billinglsea met in Vienna last month to discuss the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which limits both countries' nuclear weapon stockpiles but is set to expire in February.

The US Defense Department released a report earlier that estimated China's stockpile of nuclear warheads in the "low 200s," a fraction of US and Russian arsenals. However, the report said the US military believes China will double that number over the next ten years.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter Nuclear White House Visit Trump Vienna February Agreement Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

5 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

4 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

4 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

4 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.