US Envoy Says Will Introduce UNSC Resolution Bolstering North Korean Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The United States will introduce to the UN Security Council a resolution to bolster the existing sanctions regime against North Korea in response to a recent uptick in long-range missile test launches, Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"Now is not the time to end our sanctions, now is the time to enforce them. The United States calls on all member states to fully implement the existing Security Council resolutions, and because of DPRK's increasingly dangerous provocations, the United States will be introducing a Chapter 7 Security Council resolution to update and strengthen the sanctions regime," Thomas-Greenfield during a UNSC meeting.