WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday he sees "nascent progress" in bringing Ethiopia's warring parties to negotiations amid the ongoing military conflict.

"There is some nascent progress in trying to get the parties to move from a military confrontation to a negotiating process. But what concerns us is this fragile progress risks being outpaced by the alarming developments on the ground that threaten Ethiopia's overall stability and unity," Feltman said during a press briefing.