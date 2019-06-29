US Envoy Shared Tanker Attack Intel With International Maritime Organization - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook shared intelligence related to recent attacks in the Gulf of Oman with International Maritime Organization Secretary General Kitack Lim in London on Friday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Special Representative Hook shared with Secretary General Lim newly unclassified intelligence regarding recent Iranian attacks in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz," Ortagus said in a statement.

Both officials discussed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and promoting maritime security, she added.

After recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington has blamed on Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was important that other interested nations help safeguard the freedom of navigation in the area, stressing that the United States was prepared to do its part.

Tehran, for its part, has denied responsibility for the incident.