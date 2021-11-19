US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Friday he spoke with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu about efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and align stances ahead of the seventh round of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Friday he spoke with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu about efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and align stances ahead of the seventh round of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

"Very constructive phone call with DFM Ryabkov and VFM Ma this morning," Malley wrote on Twitter. "Our three countries are in strong agreement on the need for a return to full compliance with the JCPOA. We are working together to achieve it by aligning our approaches as we head to the 7th round of talks."