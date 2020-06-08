US Envoy, Taliban Leader Discuss in Doha Start of Intra-Afgan Talks - Taliban Spokesman

Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and commander of NATO mission in Afghanistan Austin Miller gathered in the Qatari capital of Doha to touch upon the early release of prisoners and the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Monday

On Friday, the US State Department said that Khalilzad had departed to Qatar for talks aimed at facilitating intra-Afghan dialogue.

"The Political Deputy- Amir, IEA and Head of the Political Office, Mullah Bradar Akhund and his delegation met Dr. Khalilzad, Gen. [Austin Scott] Miller [the commander of the NATO mission in Afghanistan] and their delegation in Doha today. Both sides talked about the speedy release of the prisoners and commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the militant group, that the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government would be held in Doha.

� The exact date that the meeting will continue has not yet been revealed, the broadcaster added, but the government has agreed to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as envisioned by the US-Taliban peace deal, beforehand.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.