Open Menu

US Envoy Tells NATO Chief Allies Must Pay 'fair Share' Before Expansion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

US envoy tells NATO chief allies must pay 'fair share' before expansion

Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) NATO allies must pay their "fair share" on defence before considering enlarging the alliance, a US presidential envoy hit out Thursday, in a retort to the NATO chief during an event in Davos, Switzerland.

"You're going to run into a big buzzsaw in America if we have the NATO secretary general talking about adding Ukraine to NATO," US envoy Richard Grenell said by video link at an event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"You cannot ask the American people to expand the umbrella of NATO when the current members aren't paying their fair share, and that includes the Dutch who need to step up," Grenell said.

He was speaking after NATO secretary general and former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said minutes earlier that "full NATO membership is then the easiest outcome" for Ukraine if a "sustainable" peace is secured.

Grenell also echoed US President Donald Trump's call on NATO members to spend more on defence.

"We need to make sure that those leaders are spending the right amount of money. We need to be able to avoid war. And that means a credible threat from NATO," he said.

The envoy blasted Trump's predecessor for not speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the new US president was pressuring Ukraine and Russia "to the table".

"There's a huge frustration from Americans that we're spending hundreds of billions of Dollars, and our leaders aren't speaking to each other to try to solve problems," Grenell said.

The transatlantic alliance's 32 countries in 2023 set a minimum level for defence spending of two percent of gross domestic product, but Trump has suggested raising this to five percent.

Rutte acknowledged that the share had to increase.

"We have collectively to move up and we will decide on the exact number later this year, but it will be considerably more than two (percent)," Rutte said.

He also said Europe would have to pay more for continued US defence support.

"We have to be willing to do that, because at this moment, they are paying more than the Europeans. And here Trump is right," Rutte said.

After Grenell's remarks, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reminded the audience that Putin was "the enemy", adding: "I see a lot of finger pointing between partners. And that's not helpful."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

15 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

15 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

15 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

15 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

15 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

15 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

15 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

15 hours ago

More Stories From World