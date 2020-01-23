(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The successor of Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who was killed in a US strike earlier in January, will face a similar fate if they continue to kill US nationals, the US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, told Arabic-language daily Asharq al-Awsat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The successor of Iranian top general Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who was killed in a US strike earlier in January, will face a similar fate if they continue to kill US nationals, the US special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, told Arabic-language daily Asharq al-Awsat.

Earlier this week, the newly appointed commander of the Quds forces, Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, said that Iran would continue Soleimani's path in defeating the country's enemies.

"If he [Ghaani] follows a similar path of killing Americans, he will meet the same fate, because the President [Donald Trump] has made clear for years that any attacks against American Personnel or interests in the region will be met with a decisive response, and the President demonstrated that on January 2nd," Hook said, as quoted by Asharq al-Awsat.

The diplomat added that the United States would continue to support the Iranian people, who were suffering under the current government.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike near the Baghdad airport in the early hours of January 3. His killing exacerbated the crisis between the United States and Iran and triggered widespread fears of an open conflict between the two. Iran responded with limited strikes on US bases with prior warning, which resulted in no deaths or injuries, after which both sides headed for de-escalation. However, 176 people died in a plane crash that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps took responsibility for � they accidentally shot it down while on high alert after the attack.