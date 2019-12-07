US Envoy to Coalition Fighting Islamic State Visits Iraq to Keep Up Pressure - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US Special Envoy charged with maintaining the Coalition to fight the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) is visiting Baghdad to ensure continued alliance coordination, the Department of State said in a media note on Friday.

"Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [IS] and Special Representative for Syria Ambassador James Jeffrey arrived in Baghdad, Iraq on December 5 for meetings with senior Iraqi officials to discuss our continued cooperation to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS [the Islamic State] in Iraq and Syria and our ongoing stabilization efforts in areas liberated from ISIS," the note said.