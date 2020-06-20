US Envoy to Discuss Arms Control With Senior Russian Diplomat on June 22-23 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea will hold negotiations on arms control with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on June 22-23, with China being still invited to join the talks, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Ambassador Marshall Billingslea will travel to Austria June 22-23 to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on mutually agreed topics related to the future of arms control. The United States has extended an open invitation to the People's Republic of China to join these discussions, and has made clear the need for all three countries to pursue arms control negotiations in good faith," the statement said on late Friday.