US Envoy To Discuss Energy Security On Trip To Azerbaijan - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:05 PM

US Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Azerbaijan on May 30-June 2 to discuss energy security, the Department of State said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) US Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Azerbaijan on May 30-June 2 to discuss energy security, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

"He will meet with Azerbaijani government officials to discuss energy security and opportunities to increase use of renewable energy sources," the statement said.

During the trip, Pyatt will participate in the 28th annual Baku Energy Week.

He also plans to meet with energy officials from other countries and organizations to promote international cooperation to stabilize global energy supplies while accelerating the clean energy transition, the statement added.

