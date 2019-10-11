UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To EU To Testify In Congress Impeachment Probe On Thursday - Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

US Envoy to EU to Testify in Congress Impeachment Probe on Thursday - Lawyers

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland plans to testify next Thursday in a House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, despite an administration vow to not cooperate,his lawyers said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland plans to testify next Thursday in a House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, despite an administration vow to not cooperate,his lawyers said in a statement on Friday.

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committee's subpoena and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday [October 17]," the statement said. "Ambassador Sondland has at all times acted with integrity and in the interests of the United States. He has no agenda apart from answering the Committee's questions fully and truthfully."

Three House committees subpoenaed Sondland after he was invited to testify on Tuesday but did not show up on orders from the State Department.

Chairmen Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee, Eliot Engel of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Eljiah Cummings of the Oversight committee then issued the subpoena.

The committees earlier released a series of text messages in which US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor questioned a White House decision to withhold millions of Dollars in military aid to Ukraine as President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sondland said in one text: "the President has been crystal clear, no quid pro quo's of any kind," adding that the Biden request was to determine whether Ukraine was serious in cracking down on corruption.

The impeachment investigation reflects allegations that Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine for help in next year's presidential election, in which Biden seeks the Democratic Party nomination to oppose Trump's bid for a second term.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and accuses House Democrats of waging a political campaign against him.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Lawyers White House European Union Trump United States Democrats All From Million

Recent Stories

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

31 seconds ago

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Arrives to Congres ..

17 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 11 Oct 2019

20 seconds ago

Egg Day observed at University of Agriculture Fais ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Says Regrets Kiev's Failure to Pull Back Tr ..

24 seconds ago

Sindh University employees' JAC locks down offices ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.