US Envoy to Hold Talks in Doha, Kabul on Starting Intra-Afghan Negotiations - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad travels to Kabul and Doha for meetings with Afghanistan government and the Taliban opposition movement in an effort to jumpstart the political process in the country, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on May 17 for travel to Doha and Kabul," the statement said. "In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss implementation of the US-Taliban agreement and press for steps necessary to commence intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence."

In Kabul, he will meet with senior government officials to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.