UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To Hold Talks In Doha, Kabul On Starting Intra-Afghan Negotiations - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Envoy to Hold Talks in Doha, Kabul on Starting Intra-Afghan Negotiations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad travels to Kabul and Doha for meetings with Afghanistan government and the Taliban opposition movement in an effort to jumpstart the political process in the country, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on May 17 for travel to Doha and Kabul," the statement said. "In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss implementation of the US-Taliban agreement and press for steps necessary to commence intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence."

In Kabul, he will meet with senior government officials to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Doha May Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

Sindh has 19 labs to test 6550 samples of COVID-19 ..

1 second ago

Paris Authorities Banned From Using Drones to Moni ..

3 seconds ago

Sanctions on Syria Deteriorate Socioeconomic Situa ..

5 seconds ago

UK Gov't Announces $730 Million Support Package fo ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.