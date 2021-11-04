US Envoy to Hold Talks With Ethiopian Officials During Visit This Week - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday to continue talks with government officials about the ongoing conflict, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Feltman will be traveling to Ethiopia on November 4 and November 5," Price said during a press briefing. "He will be traveling there because we are increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations, intercommunal violence in parts of Ethiopia and we are closely monitoring the situation."

Price said the United States urges all warring parties in Ethiopia to commit to peace and dialogue to resolve the conflict. The United States is in talks with partners in the region to address the crisis, Price added.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government declared a national state of emergency as part of measures to protect the population from the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the norther part of the country. The rebels are moving southward, having taken control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, located less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa. This development was one of the factors prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in the Ethiopia as the rebels gradually advance toward the capital.