UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To Hold Talks With Ethiopian Officials During Visit This Week - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Envoy to Hold Talks With Ethiopian Officials During Visit This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) US Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit  Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday to continue talks with government officials about the ongoing conflict, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Feltman will be traveling to Ethiopia on November 4 and November 5," Price said during a press briefing. "He will be traveling there because we are increasingly troubled by the expansion of combat operations, intercommunal violence in parts of Ethiopia and we are closely monitoring the situation."

Price said the United States urges all warring parties in Ethiopia to commit to peace and dialogue to resolve the conflict. The United States is in talks with partners in the region to address the crisis, Price added.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government declared a national state of emergency as part of measures to protect the population from the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the norther part of the country. The rebels are moving southward, having taken control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, located less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa. This development was one of the factors prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in the Ethiopia as the rebels gradually advance toward the capital.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Addis Ababa Price Ethiopia United States October November All From Government

Recent Stories

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

41 minutes ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

60 minutes ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

60 minutes ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

1 hour ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

1 hour ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.