US Envoy To India Nominee Vows To Assist New Delhi Boost Capacity To Secure Borders

President Joe Biden's nominee for US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he stands ready to boost the United States' efforts to strengthen India's capacity to secure its borders and deter aggression

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he stands ready to boost the United States' efforts to strengthen India's capacity to secure its borders and deter aggression.

"India is situated in a tough neighborhood. If confirmed, I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India's capacity to secure its borders, defend its sovereignty, and deter aggression," Garcetti, who has served as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013, told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Garcetti said the aggression should be battled through information sharing, counterterrorism coordination, joint freedom of navigation patrols and military exercises as well as through "sales of our best defense technologies in order to realize the full potential of our Major Defense Partnership.

India and Pakistan have long been at odds over the Jammu and Kashmir. Clashes on the line of contact have been a regular occurrence, but tensions escalated in August of 2019, when the Indian government annulled the special autonomous status of the state and divided it into two territories under its direct control.

India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

