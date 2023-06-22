US Envoy to Italy Nominee Vows to Press Rome on NATO Defense Spending Commitments

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The nominee to be the next US ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell, during a nomination hearing on Wednesday said he would urge Rome to boost defense spending in order to meet their commitments to NATO.

"I'd encourage increased Italian defense spending consistent with NATO allies' two percent commitment," Markell told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in April said the country will meet its NATO spending target by 2028.

Markell also said Italy is in a crucial position to support Ukraine in the conflict against Russia.

Markell said he would also seek to expand existing deep economic ties and increase US exports to Italy while seeking to attract more Italian investment in order to create additional jobs in the United States.

Markell, a former governor of Delaware, currently serves as the Biden administration's ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).