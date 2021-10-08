US Envoy to Meet With Yemen Government, Civil Society During Visit to Region - State Dept.

US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will meet with representatives of the Yemen government and civil society as well as with United Nations officials during his visit to various countries in the region that commenced this week, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will meet with representatives of the Yemen government and civil society as well as with United Nations officials during his visit to various countries in the region that commenced this week, the State Department said on Friday.

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Jordan today. He will then travel on to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with the Republic of Yemen government, Yemeni civil society representatives, regional senior government and UN officials, and other international partners," the State Department said in a press release.

Lenderking will continue to advocate to bring stable peace and humanitarian relief to the millions of people in Yemen, including bringing an end to restrictions on fuel imports and alleged Houthi fuel price gouging, the release said.

The US Special Envoy will also focus on the consequences of the ongoing Houthi offensive in the Marib province that is preventing a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the country, the release added.

Yemen's conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since August 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemen government in 2015 and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

Since February 2020, the Houthi rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the Marib province, which is an important political, military and economic center that hosts the defense ministry's headquarters.