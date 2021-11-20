US Envoy to Mexico Will Visit Tijuana River to Address Migration, Water Quality

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Friday that he is going to visit the Tijuana River area on the shared border to make some major announcements regarding water quality there and continue work on migration issues.

"I have been all over Mexico for the last 60 days, and I will be going to Tijuana. We are going to continue to do some of our cross-border work, including some major announcements on the Tijuana River and water quality in that part of the border between Mexico and the US," Salazar said during a conversation at the Atlantic Council.

The Tijuana River flows through the territory of Mexico and the United States and is infamous for being highly polluted by raw sewage.

In August, more than 1.8 million gallons of untreated sewage and urban runoff spilled across the US-Mexican border in the Tijuana River following an emergency stop of a pump station on the Mexican side.

Over the past three years, south San Diego County beaches remain closed for the most part during the year due to pollution coming via the Tijuana River.