US Envoy To NATO Accuses Russia, China Of Exchanging Strategies To Undermine Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith on Tuesday accused Russia and China of "sharing a toolkit" of strategies to undermine the alliance and urged the NATO member countries to protect themselves against Moscow and Beijing.

"Those two are increasingly sharing a toolkit that should concern the Nato alliance," Smith told the Financial Times.

The politician also said that the alliance had seen Russia and China "sharing hybrid tactics," according to the report.

"There's just no question that the (People's Republic of China) and Russia are both working to divide .

. . the transatlantic partners. And we are now very aware, we all have a deeper appreciation of those efforts and are intent on addressing them," Smith was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In June, NATO adopted a new strategic concept at its summit in Madrid. In terms of China, the document said that its "stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge NATO's interests, security and values." The concept also accuses Beijing of "subverting the rules-based international order," including in the space, cyber and maritime domains.

