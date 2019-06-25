UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To NATO Hopes Trump, Erdogan To Resolve Conflict Around Russia's S-400

Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison expressed hope on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would find a solution to the situation around Russia's S-400 defense systems, at their meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka.

The United States has repeatedly warned Turkey about possibility to slap it with sanctions for its planned acquisition of the S-400 air defense systems and expel Turkey from the US-led multinational F-35 jet program. Turkey has maintained the purchase of military equipment is a sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans to acquire the S-400.

The United States wants Turkey to give up on purchasing S-400, and it has repeatedly stressed that reluctance to do so could have negative consequences, Hutchison stressed.

