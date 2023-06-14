UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To NATO Says Allies Yet To Agree On Ukraine's NATO Membership

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

US Envoy to NATO Says Allies Yet to Agree on Ukraine's NATO Membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) NATO allies cannot agree on Ukraine's prospects for membership, with a couple member states still "in opposition" on the matter, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said on Wednesday.

"There is a rich conversation going on across the alliance with a whole array of views. This is not a situation where the entire alliance has agreed language for how to describe Ukraine's membership aspirations and there is one or two countries that stand outside of that group in opposition," Smith told a briefing ahead of a meeting of the NATO defense ministers.

In September 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying for fast-track NATO membership. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on its "open door" policy but noted that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on helping Ukraine defend itself.

In early June, Zelenskyy said that Kiev was hoping to receive a clear invitation to the bloc at NATO's July summit in Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

Vilnius will host a NATO Summit from July 11 to 12. Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. Ukraine's NATO prospects, strengthening the alliance's eastern flank, as well as defense spending are expected to be on the agenda.

