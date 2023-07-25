Open Menu

US Envoy To OSCE Avoids Question On Abbot Arrest In Kiev, Talks Of Odessa Attacks Instead

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 10:52 PM

US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter avoided answering a question about the Kiev regime detaining the abbot of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, and shifted the discussion to the recent attack on an Orthodox cathedral in Odessa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter avoided answering a question about the Kiev regime detaining the abbot of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, and shifted the discussion to the recent attack on an Orthodox cathedral in Odessa.

"I do not have anything specific for you on this," Carpenter told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the detention of Metropolitan Pavel.

Instead, Carpenter accused Russia of allegedly targeting Orthodox churches and other cultural heritage in Ukraine, saying the attacks are "deeply disturbing."

Carpenter also blamed Russia for partially destroying the Transfiguration Cathedral in n Odessa, which he called a "real architectural gem."

In April, the Kiev regime put Metropolitan Pavel of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) under house arrest allegedly for collaborating with Russia and for inter-religious incitement.

On July 14, a Kiev court ruled that Metropolitan Pavel should remain in custody until August 14.

Russian Patriarch Kirill has contacted various prominent religious and political figures and urged them to pay attention to the ongoing persecution of the UOC and its members in Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry dismissed Kiev's claims that a Russian missile strike had hit the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, noting that all targets were located at a safe distance from it. The damage to the cathedral was most likely caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, according to the Defense Ministry.

