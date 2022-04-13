US Envoy to OSCE Says Unlikely to Find Procedure to Expel Russia From Organization

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will unlikely find a procedure to expel Russia from the organization, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter told reporters on Wednesday

"On OSCE, there is no clear procedure by which we could expel Russia," Carpenter said. "It is unlikely that we would find a procedure that would enable us to expel Russia."

However, Carpenter noted that Russia as well as Belarus are nearly isolated in the OSCE.

"We frankly see the OSCE as a tool to hold Russia accountable by documenting these human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

"We also think that the OSCE can play a useful role on the ground. In fact, the OSCE has the presence in Ukraine right now."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.