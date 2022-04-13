UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To OSCE Says Unlikely To Find Procedure To Expel Russia From Organization

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 09:19 PM

US Envoy to OSCE Says Unlikely to Find Procedure to Expel Russia From Organization

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will unlikely find a procedure to expel Russia from the organization, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will unlikely find a procedure to expel Russia from the organization, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter told reporters on Wednesday.

"On OSCE, there is no clear procedure by which we could expel Russia," Carpenter said. "It is unlikely that we would find a procedure that would enable us to expel Russia."

However, Carpenter noted that Russia as well as Belarus are nearly isolated in the OSCE.

"We frankly see the OSCE as a tool to hold Russia accountable by documenting these human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law," he said.

"We also think that the OSCE can play a useful role on the ground. In fact, the OSCE has the presence in Ukraine right now."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk Belarus February From

Recent Stories

Biden Renews State of Emergency Over Russia's Alle ..

Biden Renews State of Emergency Over Russia's Alleged Harmful Activities - White ..

47 seconds ago
 US Looking at Options for Additional Switchblade T ..

US Looking at Options for Additional Switchblade Training for Ukrainians - Penta ..

49 seconds ago
 Italy's Vaccination Drive Saves 150,000 Lives in 2 ..

Italy's Vaccination Drive Saves 150,000 Lives in 2021 - Statistics

50 seconds ago
 CPEC to weed out poverty in third world countries: ..

CPEC to weed out poverty in third world countries: Ahmad Hassan

52 seconds ago
 Over 1 kg buying allowed at agri fair price shops: ..

Over 1 kg buying allowed at agri fair price shops: CS

5 minutes ago
 Remaining Switchblade Systems Will Move Into Ukrai ..

Remaining Switchblade Systems Will Move Into Ukraine Over Next Day - US Defense ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.