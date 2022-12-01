UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To Russia Nominee Says 28 Years Of Foreign Service Readied Her For Moscow Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) President Joe Biden's nominee for US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday that her extensive foreign service experience has adequately prepared her to take up the post in Moscow.

"Over the course of my 28 years in the Foreign Service, I have been tested in a number of assignments both in terms of challenges of physical security during a tour in Pakistan and with the Deputy Chief of Mission in Russia at the embassy in Moscow," Tracy said.

Tracy's comment came in response to a question by a lawmaker who inquired whether she was up for the "very high profile and tough" job of being a US ambassador to Russia.

Tracy pointed out during the hearing that US-Russia relations have been already "hurtling downward" and US embassy staff has already faced "regular harassment."

"We personally experienced some of that where we were in the glare of ambushes from so-called journalists," Tracy said. "So I have seen in Russia already some of what I expect will be a continuation of some of the same practices."

