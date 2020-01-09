UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To Syria Heads To Mideast For Talks On Country's Future - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey begins a five-day trip to Turkey and Saudi Arabia on Thursday in an effort to stabilize the conflict in Syria and ensure a lasting defeat of the terror group, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In both countries, Ambassador Jeffrey will also discuss recent regional developments to ensure continued coordination on Syria and our efforts to defeat ISIS [Islamic State]," the release said.

During the first stop of the January 9-13 trip in Turkey, Jeffrey will meet with members of the Syrian opposition as well as Turkish officials "to discuss issues of mutual concern including, the current situation in northeast Syria.

.. resolution of the Syrian conflict, and the Coalition's continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq," the release said.

Jeffrey's schedule takes him to Riyadh on January 12 for similar discussions with Saudi officials.

The release made no mention of tensions between the United States and Iran, despite Saudi Arabia's position as a key regional opponent of Tehran's bid for greater influence in the region.

