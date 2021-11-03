UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To Travel To Ethiopia Thursday To Urge Peaceful Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:07 PM

US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as Tigrayan rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said

A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as Tigrayan rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said.

Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said.

