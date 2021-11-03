US envoy to travel to Ethiopia Thursday to urge peaceful solution

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A US envoy will travel Thursday to Ethiopia to seek a peaceful solution, as Tigrayan rebels advanced toward the capital Addis Ababa, the State Department said.

Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to urge "all Ethiopians to commit to peace and resolution of grievances through dialogue," a State Department spokesperson said.