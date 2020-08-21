UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To Travel To Geneva For Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:49 PM

US Envoy to Travel to Geneva for Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks - State Dept

US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey Will head to Geneva next week to join discussions with the participants of the upcoming Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey Will head to Geneva next week to join discussions with the participants of the upcoming Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, will travel to Geneva, Istanbul, and Ankara from August 22-28," the release said. "In Geneva, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with counterparts in the international community, including UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and others who are participating in the Constitutional Committee meetings on Syria that commence on August 24."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria ISIS Geneva Ankara Istanbul August From

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

6 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

50 minutes ago

CDA announces to reduce additional storey charges ..

2 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

55 minutes ago

KP govt launches various schemes for uplift of mer ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.