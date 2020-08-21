US Envoy to Travel to Geneva for Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks - State Dept

US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey Will head to Geneva next week to join discussions with the participants of the upcoming Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey Will head to Geneva next week to join discussions with the participants of the upcoming Syrian Constitutional Committee meetings, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, will travel to Geneva, Istanbul, and Ankara from August 22-28," the release said. "In Geneva, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with counterparts in the international community, including UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and others who are participating in the Constitutional Committee meetings on Syria that commence on August 24."