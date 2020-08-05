UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To Ukraine Nominee Says Kiev Needs 'Lot More Help' With Navy, Air Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

Keith Dayton, the nominee for the next United States ambassador to Ukraine, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that Ukraine will need more assistance for its navy and Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Keith Dayton, the nominee for the next United States ambassador to Ukraine, said during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that Ukraine will need more assistance for its navy and Air Force.

"We've made a lot of progress. We have a lot more to do," Dayton said in response to a question whether progress has been made regarding Ukraine's military over the last three-and-a-half years. "Where the Ukrainians need a lot more help is going to be with their Navy, is going to be with their Air Force.

"

Dayton pointed out that Ukraine always had a ground forces-centric military and will need to outgrow that philosophy as the Black Sea becomes a much more important strategic entity.

The White House announced in May that President Donald Trump nominated Senior Defense Adviser Dayton to be the new United States ambassador to Ukraine.

Dayton retired from the US army in 2010 with the rank of lieutenant general after 40 year of service. Since, Dayton served as director of the George C. Marshall Center in Germany.

