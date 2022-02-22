UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN Calls DPR, LPR Recognition Attack On Ukraine's UN Membership Status

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 07:50 AM

US Envoy to UN Calls DPR, LPR Recognition Attack on Ukraine's UN Membership Status

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations called Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics as independent an attack on Ukraine's status as a member state of the United Nations.

"It is an attack on Ukraine status as a UN member state. It violates a basic principle of international law, and it defies our charter. What is more, this move by President Putin is clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council she requested in response to Putin's decision.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics, saying that the decision was long overdue. Later that day he ordered to deploy Russian troops to the two regions to ensure peace there.

The US ambassador said she did not believe the troops would be deployed there on a peaceful mission.

"He has since announced that he will place Russian troops in these regions. He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," she said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

10 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

10 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

10 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

10 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

10 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>