UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations called Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics as independent an attack on Ukraine's status as a member state of the United Nations.

"It is an attack on Ukraine status as a UN member state. It violates a basic principle of international law, and it defies our charter. What is more, this move by President Putin is clearly the basis for Russia's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council she requested in response to Putin's decision.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics, saying that the decision was long overdue. Later that day he ordered to deploy Russian troops to the two regions to ensure peace there.

The US ambassador said she did not believe the troops would be deployed there on a peaceful mission.

"He has since announced that he will place Russian troops in these regions. He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," she said.