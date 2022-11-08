US Envoy to UN Discusses Grain Deal With Zelenskyy - Mission

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 08:53 PM

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to discuss the Black Sea grain deal and underscore the US' unwavering support for Ukraine, the mission said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to discuss the Black Sea grain deal and underscore the US' unwavering support for Ukraine, the mission said.

Thomas-Greenfield is traveling in Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and members of his leadership team today in Kyiv to discuss the unwavering U.S. commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. She reiterated that the United States is steadfast in its support for Ukraine and is prepared to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes," the US mission to the UN said in a press release.

Thomas-Greenfield and Zelenskyy discussed efforts to minimize the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global food security, including through sustaining and expanding the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, it added.

During her trip, Thomas-Greenfield also visited a granary in Ukraine, calling the country "the breadbasket of the world." The diplomat said she will deliver this message to the UN Security Council and to the UN secretary-general.

Last week, Russia resumed its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after briefly suspending it following a drone attack by Ukraine targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. Moscow returned to the deal after receiving guarantees from Kiev that it would refrain from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

Russia is yet to decide on whether to commit to extending the deal once it expires on November 19. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue to hinder Russia's food exports, even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

