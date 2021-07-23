UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Envoy to UN Leads Delegation to Haiti for Moise Funeral - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is leading a six-person delegation to Haiti to attend the funeral of assassinated former President Jovenel Moise, President Joe Biden announced on Friday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to pay respects upon the death of His Excellency Jovenel Moise, Former President of the Republic of Haiti," the White House said in a press release. "The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the delegation."

The delegation will include Biden's top adviser for Latin America, Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzales, as well as newly appointed US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote.

US Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison and Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Jeff Fortenberry will also attend the funeral.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. Haitian police have identified 28 suspects in the assassination, and 26 of them have been detained, including 18 Colombians, five Haitians and three US citizens. The Pentagon has confirmed that seven of the Colombians had received US military training.

More Stories From World

