US Envoy To UN Mistakenly Assumes Crimea Was Part Of Minsk Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 01:19 PM

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield was caught making a gaffe about the details of the Minsk agreements during the interview with Laura Trevelyan from BBC World News America, saying the withdrawal of Russian troops from Crimea was part of the deal

The text of the interview of Thomas-Greenfield to BBC was released on Thursday night and featured her remarks regarding the protracted tensions around Ukraine and diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis, including the prospects of the Minsk agreements.

"Well, we want them to back their troops off the border. Part of the agreement was that they would pull back out of Crimea,** and they have not done that. So these discussions will be an opportunity to pressure the Russians to commit to making those agreements work," Thomas-Greenfield said in the interview.

Russian military presence in Crimea, which became a constituent part of Russia following the March 2014 referendum, has never been subject to any agreements. In a footnote to the interview transcript, the press service of the US Permanent Mission clarified that Thomas-Greenfield actually referred to the "eastern Ukraine", while speaking about Crimea.

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014, when a referendum revealed that over 96% of the peninsula's residents supported reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."

Meanwhile, the controversy over Ukraine has intensified recently, with Kiev, the US and EU all voicing allegations of Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border and raising fears about Moscow's plans to invade its neighbor. Washington and its European allies have vowed to introduce further sanctions to hit the Russian economy and "deter" Moscow from the alleged aggressive steps. Russia has repeatedly denied intentions of invading any country, while pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders threatens its national security, in addition to hampering a peaceful resolution in eastern Ukraine.

