US Envoy To UN Nominee Vows To Remain Vigilant On Russia While Seeking Cooperation

Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

US Envoy to UN Nominee Vows to Remain Vigilant on Russia While Seeking Cooperation

Nominee to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that if confirmed she would work to find areas of cooperation with Russia while working to hold them accountable on areas of conflicting interests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Nominee to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday that if confirmed she would work to find areas of cooperation with Russia while working to hold them accountable on areas of conflicting interests.

"I'm not going there to be Russia's friend. They're not our friend, they undermine us at every opportunity that they have," Craft said before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "You better believe that I will keep a clear eye on them and understanding where we can work together whether it's North Korea.

..[but] I will continue to hold them accountable, we will continue to apply maximum pressure and if confirmed I will promise you we will be shining a light on Russia."

She added that the United States must be very protective of Ukraine and highlighted Moscow's support of the Assad government in the Syrian conflict.

Moreover, Craft, during her testimony, accused Russia and China of having cynical approaches to the United Nations.

Craft, if confirmed, will succeed Nikki Haley who stepped down from her post as US ambassador to the United Nations and left office at the end of 2018.

