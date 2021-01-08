UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To UN Plans To Visit Taiwan On January 13-15, Meet With Senior Diplomats

Fri 08th January 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft will visit Taiwan on January 13-15 and meet with senior diplomats, the US Mission to UN said on Thursday.

"Ambassador Kelly Craft will travel to Taipei January 13-15 for meetings with senior Taiwan counterparts and members of the diplomatic community," the mission said in a press release.

Craft will reinforce Washington's support for Taiwan's international space, in accordance with "the U.S. one-China policy."

The envoy is expected to make a speech on Taiwan's contribution to the international community at the Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs during her trip.

The US, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979. China, which views Taiwan as its breakaway province, is uneasy over its cooperation with Washington, especially in the military field.

