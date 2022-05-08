UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN Postpones May 9 Visit To Turkey - US Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 05:00 AM

US Envoy to UN Postpones May 9 Visit to Turkey - US Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has postponed her planned visit to Turkey, the US mission to the UN informs.

"U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's planned travel to Turkey on May 9 has been postponed. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will continue to travel as planned to Brussels May 9-10 to lead the United States delegation to the 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, Brussels VI Conference,' chaired by the European Union," the US mission said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, during the conference, Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to underscore US commitment to work on supporting the Syrian people.

"On the margins of the Brussels VI Conference, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will host a ministerial meeting to discuss the future of international support for the Syrian political process and the importance of accountability for human rights violations and other abuses. She will also meet with NATO and EU officials in Brussels to discuss Ukraine and other shared Transatlantic priorities," the US mission said.

Thomas-Greenfield's visit to Turkey was announced by the US mission on Friday, May 6. The US ambassador was supposed to visit the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to get briefed on UN humanitarian efforts in Syria. After that, she was set to visit Belgium (on May 10).

