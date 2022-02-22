UrduPoint.com

US Envoy To UN: Putin Has Torn Minsk Agreements To Shreds

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 08:00 AM

US Envoy to UN: Putin Has Torn Minsk Agreements to Shreds

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of destroying the Minsk agreements by his move to recognize independence of Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics.

"Today, President Putin has torn the Minsk agreement to shreds.

We have been clear that we do not believe he will stop on that.  In light of President Putin's latest actions, we must all stand up for the principles upon which this organization was founded," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.

Russia has repeatedly accused Kiev of reneging on their commitments under the Minsk agreements while saying that Moscow itself was never a party to the accords but rather a mediator. 

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence All Agreement

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

10 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

10 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

10 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

10 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

10 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>