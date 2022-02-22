US Envoy to UN: Putin Has Torn Minsk Agreements to Shreds

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of destroying the Minsk agreements by his move to recognize independence of Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics.

"Today, President Putin has torn the Minsk agreement to shreds.

We have been clear that we do not believe he will stop on that. In light of President Putin's latest actions, we must all stand up for the principles upon which this organization was founded," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.

Russia has repeatedly accused Kiev of reneging on their commitments under the Minsk agreements while saying that Moscow itself was never a party to the accords but rather a mediator.